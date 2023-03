Галтие: Ако Меси остане, това трябва да е по волята и на двете страни

PSG manager Galtier on Leo Messi new deal: “It’s still too early to speak about Messi’s contract extension” 🔴🔵 #PSG



“I know that Leo, the management and the president discuss a lot. On Leo to be here next season, I repeat: it’s the will of each other. Messi is happy here”. pic.twitter.com/WsOVTCX4UL