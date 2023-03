Славен Билич вече не е треньор на Уотфорд

Watford are set to sack Slaven Bilić, it’s over as @AdamLeventhal has reported — next manager is gonna be the 10th coach since September 2019. 🟡⚫️ #WatfordFC



Quique S. Flores, Mullins, Nigel Pearson, Vladimir Ivić, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson, Rob Edwards, Bilić. pic.twitter.com/IjBw9vFCTH