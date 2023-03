Рускиня е на полуфиналите в Остин

🔥 SEMIFINAL! 🔥



Varvara Gracheva secures a spot in just her second career WTA semifinal with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Sloane Stephens at the ATX Open!



Great consistency from Varvara this week as she continues to impress this year. What a week for Varvara, davai!



[📽: @WTA TV] pic.twitter.com/m6jEhf3nVu