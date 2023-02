РБ Лайпциг потвърди трансфера на Зайвалд от РБ Залцбург

RB Leipzig have completed first signing for 2023/2024 season: release clause close to €20m has been triggered for Nicolas Seiwald, Austrian midfielder 🚨⚪️🔴 #RBLeipzig



Seiwald signs as Leipzig player until June 2028 to replace Konrad Laimer who’ll be new FC Bayern player. pic.twitter.com/ZtzMpFq4RU