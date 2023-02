Рекордьорът Симеоне: След Световното първенство сме различен отбор

📊| Diego Simeone equals Miguel Muñoz’s record as the coach with the most games in the history of La Liga.



Diego Simeone:

▫️ 424 games

▫️ 257 wins

▫️ 99 draws

▫️ 68 losses



Miguel Muñoz:

▫️ 424 games

▫️ 257 wins

▫️ 97 draws

▫️ 70 losses pic.twitter.com/Wb4mSNV9Xt