Никола Цолов с 9-о място и старт от първа редица утре

📢 BREAKING NEWS



GRS will take part, alongside R&B Racing, in Formula Regional Middle East Championship season finale, held this weekend at Yas Marina Circuit! 🇦🇪



🦁 Reigning @F4Spain Champion Nikola Tsolov, will race for R&B Racing alongside us! #GRSTeam #FRMEC pic.twitter.com/Gpdk5FqnRp