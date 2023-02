Родри: Трябва да покажем, че сме най-добрите

Rodri - Player of the match 🍾

(match rank in brackets)

1️⃣ Goal (=1st)

1️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ Touches (1st)

9️⃣0️⃣ Successful passes (1st)

4️⃣ Chances created (1st)

1️⃣5️⃣ Final 3rd entries (1st)

8️⃣ Duels won (1st)

5️⃣ Aerial duels won (1st) pic.twitter.com/3L0EsKzXY6