Майнц се включи в карнавала

🔎 | FOCUS



Jae-Sung Lee was the star of this afternoon's Bundesliga programme as he led Mainz to a 3–1 win over Augsburg:



👌 41 touches

⚽️ 2 goals (0.51 xG)

🎁 1 big chance created

💨 1/1 successful dribbles

⚔️ 7/12 duels won

🦵 2 tackles

📈 8.9 Sofascore rating



👏👏#M05FCA pic.twitter.com/HF03Ig3Ovs