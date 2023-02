Везенков води Евролигата по още един важен показател

🇧🇬 Sasha Vezenkov scored at least 20 points in 12 out of his 23 games this #EuroLeague season (52.2%).



🇺🇸 Mike James: 9/23 (39.1%)

🇺🇸 Will Clyburn: 9/23 (39.1%)