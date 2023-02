Алфа Ромео избира между Формула 1 и Льо Ман

Every part fits perfectly. Every component falls into the right place. With a new livery designed by #AlfaRomeo’s Centro Stile, the new #C43 follows its own rules, right on the path towards a thrilling 2023 World Championship. https://t.co/XQFmrz256h #JoinTheTribe @alfaromeof1 pic.twitter.com/W0KIrz7Nub