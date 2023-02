Турски грандове искат Дзаниоло

Understand Galatasaray have opened official talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo. AS Roma want permanent move, no way for straight loan — Gala, discussing about terms of the deal. 🚨🟡🔴🇹🇷 #Gala



Zaniolo, considering this opportunity now as he’s out of AS Roma project. pic.twitter.com/uGWgGgZAcL