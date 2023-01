Шахтьор отказа сериозна оферта от Англия

🚨 Excl: Shakhtar Donetsk have again rejected Brighton’s latest offer worth £16m + £5 in add-ons for centre-back Mykola Matviyenko. 🇺🇦🔵 #BHAFC



Understand Shakhtar Donetsk always asked £35m for the centre-back. Been told Brighton will be back with an increase offer soon. pic.twitter.com/ok79FEldUE