Унион се върна към победите с обрат срещу Хофенхайм

Don't tell Danilho Doekhi he doesn't know when to turn up to a party. He did it against Gladbach once. He's done it here against Hoffenheim twice. And then Jamie Leweling outdoes him, nutmegging Baumann. Neither of them need by a drink in Köpenick ever again. Bloody hell. Eisern! pic.twitter.com/lbvwV6Z8fT