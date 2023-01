Вирер триумфира в Антхолц, Милена Тодорова завърши на 37-ма позиция

Numero Uno! 💪



Just like last season, Dorothea Wierer celebrates her first World Cup victory of the season at home in @biathlonantholz. 🙌



Watch all competitions live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q and follow along on the Officila IBU App! #ANT23 | @ItaliaTeam_it pic.twitter.com/rnjsGSzxbq