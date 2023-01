Бранч с втори етапен успех, Бенавидес дръпна в генералното подреждане на „Дакар“

🏁 Stage 10 - Bikes 🏍



Provisional top 3:

🥇 Ross Branch

🥈 Adrien van Beveren

🥉 Michael Docherty



Branch adds a second victory to his tally in this Dakar and lands Hero MotoSports their third stage win ever.



Follow the race live 👉https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/5UH7GlIeit