Льоб спечели четвъртия етап от рали “Дакар”

WINNERS❗️



Sebastién Loeb + Fabian Lurquin have taken victory on stage 4 of the @dakar with their BRX @prodrive Hunter.



This is the second day on the bounce a Hunter has taken a stage victory on this year’s event following Guerlain Chicherit’s dominant win yesterday.#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/UwLwGJwEuH