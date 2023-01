Силен дъжд спря третия етап на рали “Дакар”

🏆 The @Prodrive Hunter of @GChicherit has taken victory on stage 3 of @dakar 2023 with a 3 min 26 secs advantage over second place.



Orlando Terranova was just 5 mins 4 secs back of Chicherit after the stage was shortened from 447 kms to 378 kms due to, ironically, rain storms. pic.twitter.com/7az41uJZCf