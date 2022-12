Excl: David Datro Fofana to Chelsea, done deal and here we go! There’s full agreement between all parties, deal sealed. 🔵🤝🏻 #CFC



Been told medical tests will take place today in London, on his birthday.



Born in 2002, Ivorian striker will join Chelsea from Molde for €12m fee. pic.twitter.com/3JVwIxWSZu