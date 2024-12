Гуардиола: Рано или късно ще се завърнем

9 - Manchester City have lost 9 of their last 12 games in all competitions (W1 D2). The last time other selected clubs had a run of 9 defeats in 12 games:



Chelsea - 25/05/2023

Tottenham - 26/12/1997

Arsenal - 23/03/1977

Man Utd - 16/12/1961

Liverpool - 23/01/1954



Unprecedented.