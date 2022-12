Иниеста: Меси е най-добрият, независимо дали има световна титла

🎙️ Andres Iniesta on Leo Messi: "For me, Messi is the best with or without the World Cup.



I am sure anyone who doesn't view Messi as the best will find an excuse to keep seeing it that way, regardless of whether he won the World Cup or not." 🐐🤝🐐



