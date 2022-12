Звезда на Мароко дари парите си от Мондиала за благотворителност

Hakim Ziyech has not taken a single penny of his bonuses with the national team 🇲🇦



He has given it all away to a charity that supports those in need in Morocco. He has earned over £280,000 in bonuses since the start of this World Cup 👏🏼



He's done this since 2015. Class act! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HokekHxV2c