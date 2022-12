Оливър Солберг се връща в WRC2

✍️ 𝑺𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒆𝒅, 𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒅, 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅!



Very happy to announce we'll be driving a brand new Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 with @toksportwrt in 2023 🤩



Fantastic to have @MonsterEnergy's support as we get ready to fight for the WRC2 championship! See you in Monte Carlo! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/KRAGZzmj36