Into The Breach променя изцяло редиците си за следващия сезон

ITB are sad to announce the departure of our active CSGO roster.



From all of us here at ITB, thank you all for your hard work and dedication! @Adam9130 @dobbocs @cyphercsgo_ @Rusty_csgo @drakenCSGO @Juve_csgo



We will cheer for you wherever you go next! #UpTheKnights pic.twitter.com/j82zKd7blm