Ван Гаал остана непобеден на световни финали

Louis van Gaal has never lost a World Cup game but has been knocked out twice:



◎ 2014 - 2-4 on pens vs. 🇦🇷

◉ 2022 - 3-4 on pens vs. 🇦🇷



