НБА "крачи" към разрешаването на голям свой проблем

There was a whopping 10 travel calls in the GSW-DAL game last night. 6 in NYK-DET and another 3 in LAC-POR.



That's 6.3 per game. 5x last season's average, 4x this October's average.



A massive crackdown on travels all across the NBA ... 👁️🪬👁️ https://t.co/oXIZTeUmWj