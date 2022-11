Кройф: Барса и Меси заслужават един последен танц

Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff on Leo Messi's possible return: "Barça and Messi have to be together again one day. This is clear", tells RAC1 🚨🔵🔴🇦🇷 #FCB



"Maybe could be after the end of his professional career... but Barça & Messi deserve one last hug, last dance together". pic.twitter.com/f23M5V8Bbn