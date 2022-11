Рекордьорът Жиру посвети победата на Люка Ернандес

Shoutout Olivier Giroud:



▪️ Never featured for France's youth team

▪️ Didn't get his first senior cap until he was 25

▪️ Didn't get a major European move until Arsenal bought him at 25

▪️ Only played 40 minutes in Euro 2020



Level with Henry on France goals at age 36 😤