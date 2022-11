Рекордите, които Кристиано Роналдо може да подобри на Световното

🎖️ The ONLY player to score at 5 different World Cups



There are currently 4 players in history to have scored at 4 different World Cups:



🇵🇹 Cristiano

🇧🇷 Pele

🇩🇪 Uwe Seeler

🇩🇪 Miroslav Klose



1 goal from Ronaldo at this WC would put him out on his own!