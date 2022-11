Рекордите, които Меси ще преследва на Мондиал 2022

🎖️ Most games as captain at World Cups



Messi has captained Argentina 12 times at the World Cup! He'll need to go past the QFs this year to beat Rafael Marquez's record...



🇲🇽 Rafael Marquez: 17

🇦🇷 Maradona: 16

🇦🇷 Messi: 12

🇵🇹 Cristiano: 11