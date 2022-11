Рекорд след рекорд за Везенков в Евролигата!

Vezenkov was EVERYWHERE tonight in Munich:

20 pts

2/2 2pts

2/5 3pts

10/10 FT (career high)

13 reb (2 off)

4 ast

1 stl

1 blk

8 fouls received

43 eff (career high)



In the MVP race he is 1st, 2nd and 3rd right now. pic.twitter.com/MMq5iEVoy4