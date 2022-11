Директор на Наполи: Колебаехме се между Осимен и Холанд, който обаче избра Борусия (Д)

🎙🗣 Cristiano Giuntoli (Napoli DS): “I consider De Laurentiis a champion, farsighted like few others.



My regret? Haaland. We had already signed a deal with Salzburg to pay his release but he preferred Borussia, so we diverted to Osimhen.” [CdS] #Napoli pic.twitter.com/t1eDS2ZZpv