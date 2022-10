Мбапе получи два отказа от Мадрид

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo on João Felix future: “João Felix’s gonna succeed here at Atléti. Mbappé? We have no interest in him, even if he’d have a place in every team”. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti



“Simeone’s future? Cholo’s our head coach and, God willing, he will be for a long time”. pic.twitter.com/HZ9oxoRob1