Изчислиха шанса на България за класиране на Евро 2024

🚨 Way too early EURO 2024 Qualifying Predictions! This is just to qualify directly as a top-2 finisher.



We have some really heavy favorites with Portugal 🇵🇹, Denmark 🇩🇰, Switzerland 🇨🇭, Serbia 🇷🇸, Belgium 🇧🇪, Poland 🇵🇱, and Croatia 🇭🇷 over 90%. pic.twitter.com/mEjOX5fFE0