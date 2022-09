Френското първенство трупа лоша слава този сезон

Number of red cards this season:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: 4 🟥

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: 12 🟥

🇮🇹 Serie A: 15 🟥

🇪🇦 Liga: 20 🟥



🇫🇷 Ligue 1: 34 🟥

🇫🇷 Ligue 2: 45 🟥



Ligue 1 is the league with the most red cards.

While in the Premier League, only 4 red cards have been issued. pic.twitter.com/imSrsTqPI4