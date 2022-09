Пилотският пъзел в MotoGP за 2023 година се нареди

BREAKING NEWS ‼️ @takanakagami will ride for LCR Honda IDEMITSU in 2023.



Ahead of this weekend’s #AragonGP, Takaaki Nakagami and HRC have signed a contract extension that will keep the 30-year-old riding for the LCR Honda IDEMITSU team in the #MotoGP class in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2EvQlZkRDb