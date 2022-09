"Скуадра адзура" без колебание на старта

🇮🇹-🇪🇪 Italy couldn’t debut better in #EuroBasket 2022: great 83-62 team win against an Estonia (good Kriisa and Drell) which never really gave up. Simone Fontecchio proves once again why he’s a star, superb effort by Melli, Polonara and Mannion. Giannis is coming tomorrow! 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/3vkc0EuwYW