Сърбия с първа вярна стъпка на ЕвроБаскет 2022

Back to back NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic, did Nikola Jokic things.



He had 19 pts, 8-13 FG, 6 rebs, 4 asts, 1 stl in #EuroBasket 2022 opener vs Netherlands. Serbia won 100-76.



Great game by back to back EuroLeague champion, Vasilije Micic, with 15 pts and 12 asts.