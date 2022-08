Кварацхелия все още се отпуска на моменти, настоява Спалети

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (🇬🇪/21) remember the name 💫



The man who was playing on loan at Dinamo Batumi 🇬🇪 last year from Rubin Kazan 🇷🇺 due to the war.



Taken Serie A by storm, Napoli 🇮🇹 have a serious.. serious footballer on their hands.



☑️ 2 Games

⚽️ 3 Goals



Gifted🐐 pic.twitter.com/9X5gA3gfAD