Танак излезе начело, Нювил се провали пред родна публика

We'll go into the final day in Belgium with @ElfynEvans 2nd and only 8.2s from the lead, with @EsapekkaLappi also in a podium spot. We know this one's not over yet! 👊#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #YpresRally 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/QF7QteMiSX