Златан Ибрахимович записва синовете си в академията на Милан

📰 #CorSera: "Maximilian (class of '06) and Vincent ('08), ready to follow in daddy Zlatan's footsteps: both will be signed by #ACMilan, the former in the Under 17 of the Diavolo and the latter in the Under 15; the two are not forwards like Ibra, but midfielders in their role". pic.twitter.com/w8TcvJ6qLy