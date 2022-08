Ювентус напира за Костич, но тепърва трябва да договори цената му

Juventus are determined to complete Filip Kostić deal this week. Personal terms fully agreed, talks progressing to the final stage with Eintracht - €4m gap now discussed. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Juve will go for Kostić while Napoli are closing on Giacomo Raspadori deal with Sassuolo.