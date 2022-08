Фенове на Галатасарай устроиха топло посрещане на Мертенс и Торейра

Official, confirmed. Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira are Galatasaray players. Documents are signed, both will be in Istanbul tonight 🚨🟡🔴 #Galatasaray



▫️ Mertens joins until June 2023 with one year option;



▫️ Torreira joins until June 2025 for €6/7m plus add-ons to Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/AWIRHqKPqp