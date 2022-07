Атинг Му прибави и световно злато на 800 метра към олимпийското

MUUUUUUUUUUUU ‼️



Olympic 800m champion @athiiing 🇺🇸 kicks to a world-leading 1:56.30 to defeat @keelyhodgkinson 🇬🇧 and strikes world 800m title!



ANOTHER GOLD MEDAL FOR THE USA 🥇🇺🇸#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/eOBVjmOVtw