Клоп: Няма да привличаме повече футболисти

🚨NEW: Jurgen Klopp has ruled out further new faces arriving at Anfield.⁣

⁣

“Unless we have injuries or player sales no, we have our squad. Hopefully, there won't be any so Liverpool supporters can focus on other things."⁣ Thoughts reds? 🤷‍♂️🔴 #lfc #liverpoolfc #ynwa pic.twitter.com/XGwaxWdv91