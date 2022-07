Хамилтън: Това състезание ме върна към дните ми в картинга

.@lewishamilton gave it absolutely everything and finished the #BritishGP in P3. That's the twelfth podium for him at Silverstone. 👏



Unfortunately, @GeorgeRussell63 couldn't take advantage of the W13's good pace after a crash on lap one. #WorldsFastestFamily #MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/9OtaIAr8Q0