Халеп се класира за четвъртия кръг на "Уимбълдън", Коко Гоф отпадна

Simo sails through again! 💪@Simona_Halep, the 2019 champion, is back in week two at SW19 without dropping a set.



Today, Halep dispatches Magdalena Frech, 6-4, 6-1, and gets Kvitova or Badosa for a quarterfinal spot.#Wimbledon Scores: https://t.co/t0lwSgJkZ2 pic.twitter.com/J3MVWr1XDT