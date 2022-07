Ювентус се е споразумял с Дзаниоло

#Juventus working to sign Nicolò #Zaniolo from #ASRoma. #Juve have reached an agreement in principle with Zaniolo and his agent Claudio Vigorelli for a contract until 2027 (€4M/year + bonuses). #Roma still ask €50M to sell him and have opened to the formula of loan + obligation https://t.co/pXDkTv1qHb