Манчини е близо до нов договор с Рома

Positive meeting today between the agent Giuseppe #Riso and Tiago #Pinto. #ASRoma’s menu:



🔜📝 Gianluca #Mancini’s renewal until 2027



⏳ Talks in progress for Bryan #Cristante’s contract extension



🤝 Agreed personal terms for Davide #Frattesi’s contract until 2027 (€2M/year)