Чалханоолу отвърна на Златан: Той не допринесе за Скудетото и почти не игра

“Inter is a much stronger team than Milan. We lost the derby all of a sudden in the 75' after Perisic and I were subbed off.



We were up 1-0 and then lost 2-1. The coach also contributed to that lost, I told him so too. In Coppa Italia however we won 3-0."



🗣 Calhanoglu pic.twitter.com/MLUKS3tr3e