Дъждът не спря Дуплантис за най-добър резултат в света за сезона в Осло - 6.02 м

It's Mondo's mundo, we're just living in it 🌍@mondohoss600 🇸🇪 clears 6.02m to win the men's pole vault in an #OsloDL record height 💪



Home favourites @sondre_pv 🇳🇴 and Pål Haugen Lillefosse 🇳🇴 take second and third places with 5.80m! pic.twitter.com/0wW8UBANMq